Burton Albion 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Owls claim third-straight League One victory

Substitute Sylla Sow was also on target for the Owls, who moved one point off the play-off positions.

Byers put Wednesday in front in the 32rd minute from close range after Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt had turned away Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross from a short-corner routine.

Garratt kept Albion in the game on the stroke of half-time by saving with his feet when a corner was turned goalwards at close range by Jordan Storey.

VICTORY: For manager Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Harry Chapman had an opportunity to equalise when through one on one with Bailey Peacock-Farrell after 77 minutes, but the Northern Ireland goalkeeper’s outstretched leg denied him.

That miss proved costly as substitute Sow put the game to bed with nine minutes remaining, deflecting home Barry Bannan’s driven shot.