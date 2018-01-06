Carlisle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: How the Owls players rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his match ratings after Sheffield Wednesday were held 0-0 at Carlsle United in the FA Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday ratings

Joe Wildsmith. Little to do on the day, although one sharp save to deny Lambe late on. 6

Liam Palmer. Excellent cross almost yielded a breakthrough for Nuhiu early on and was always an outlet. 8

Glenn Loovens. Unflustered and produced a solid, disciplinned shift and did not

do anything silly. 7

Frederico Venancio. One or two unconvincing moments and still finding his way a little in English football. 5.

Daniel Fox. Did not raid down the flanks as much as Palmer on the opposite side of the pitch. 6.

David Jones. Involved quite a bit and kept the Owls ticking over in the middle. 7

Ross Wallace. Saw plenty of the ball and was busy in the centre of midfield. Some nice crossfield passes to switch play and went close with one fine second-half strike from distance. 7

George Boyd. Showed willing and a good work-rate on his return, even if his attacking threat was largely inhibited. More involved in second period, mind. 6

Adam Reach. A few things didn’t come off in the first half. More convincing on the restart. 6.

Lucas Joao. Kept going and stretched Carlise on occasions and almost broke deadlock with a header just before the hour. Did not always choose right final option, but ran hard. 6.

Atdhe Nuhiu. Imposed himself in the opening quarter and denied a goal by the bar and one outstanding second-half save by Bonham. 7.

Substitutes: Jordan Rhodes (Boyd 68), - could not get into the game. 5

Marco Matias (Nuhiu 78), 6.

Not used: Jacob Butterfield, Ashley Baker, Cameron Dawson, Conor O’Grady, Daniel Pudil.

Carlisle United: Bonham 7; Hill 7, Liddle 7, Parkes 7; Brown 6; Devitt 7, M Jones 6, Lambe 6(O’Sullivan 85), Grainger 6; Cosgrove 6 (Bennett 78, 6), Hope 7 (S Miller 78, 6). Substitutes unused: T Miller, Nabi, Ellis, Bacon.