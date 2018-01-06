Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday: Wounded Owls looking at Cup trip for much-needed tonic

When the draw for the third round of the FA Cup paired Sheffield Wednesday with League Two outfit Carlisle United few will have envisaged what a crucial game it might be.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal still had a dream to take the Owls to the Premier League and top-six aspirations were very much on the agenda at S6.

But just one win in 10 games, a series of results which eventually cost Carvalhal his job, has seen the Owls slide down the Championship table.

Monday’s shocking 3-0 reverse to struggling Burton Albion at Hillsborough was one of the worst home performances seen in the last decade.

It left them just six points off the drop zone and talk of relegation has replaced promotion chatter at Wednesday.

With a daunting trip to city rivals Sheffield United to come next Friday evening – the Blades looking to complete a Steel City double after their crushing 4-2 win at Hillsborough – the managerless Owls desperately need a positive result from today’s trip to Brunton Park.

It is unknown if Dutch manager Jos Luhukay – in talks with the Owls yesterday over the vacancy at S6 – will watch today’s game, but the current squad of players will know they are playing for their futures at Wednesday.

After a week filled with inquests and harsh words, Wednesday must show a fighting spirit today under caretaker boss Lee Bullen.

“Everybody was hurt, and is still hurting,” said Owls midfielder David Jones, reflecting on that humiliating display against Burton.

“It was a difficult result and performance to take.

“We have had a couple of days to reflect and sort out the issues, both on and off the pitch.

“We need to build on performances, not showing inconsistencies which we have shown for a while now, not just in the last week.

“Everybody is hurting, players and coaches, and there is a lot of emotion.

“People do say stuff and we have all said a lot as a squad in the last week.

“There has been a lot going on since Carlos leaving. Staff have got to jump into roles they weren’t expecting to be in and it’s difficult sometimes.

“We now have to look forward, bounce back and we have a good opportunity at the weekend to get back to basics and put on a performance.

“On the back of a couple of bad defeats in the league, it’s a good opportunity come away from that and go back to basics.

“We are going to come up against a resolute Carlisle side, playing at home, and it will be difficult. We need to be ready for the fight.

“It will help our league form if we can get a good result.”

After back-to-back play-off appearances, Wednesday have under-performed all season.

A lengthy injury list – Wednesday are without at least nine first-teamers for today’s FA Cup tie – has not helped.

“It’s a difficult scenario, with the change in manager and the number of injuries,” conceded Jones.

“The change happened on Christmas Eve, so there’s not been many training sessions, much time on the training field to work on things.

“With the results we have had, it makes it feel a bit chaotic.

“If we had won the last three games it papers over the cracks.

“It’s understandable any turnover in players or staff is going to cause some sort of disruption.

“But we can only control things as players. We just want to work hard and put in some performances, bounce back from the bad results.

“Hopefully after this chaotic week we can settle into some normality in training next week.

“We still have a lot of quality and need to look at ourselves individually – and collectively – and come together because (next Friday) is a big game. Every game is a big game now.

“We know what it means to the fans and the club.

“We need to give everything, on and off the pitch, how we train and live our lives, to put what is going wrong on the pitch right.

“We are not in charge of managerial decisions, so we just need to give everything.

“We need to put in a good performance at Carlisle then look towards Friday’s derby,” he said.

Even accounting for injuries, the match-day squad that failed so miserably against Burton cost over £20m to assemble.

So did the players – particularly the new signings who have joined since Wednesday lost to Hull City at Wembley 18 months ago – let down Carvalhal?

“I wouldn’t say that, no,” insisted Jones. “Results are a collective thing, from everybody involved. Whether that’s coaching, players on the pitch, it’s a collective thing.

“I am not trying to not take responsibility. The players have got a massive responsibility at this football club, it’s a privilege. We need to be living and breathing it on a daily basis.

“But we win or lose together, staff and players. It’s a collective. I wouldn’t single out anyone.

“I don’t think it’s just one specific thing. With a change in managers it sometimes gives the opportunity to look at different areas where we think we can improve.

“But from my experience in football it just doesn’t happen because of one thing.

“I have been at clubs before when there is a change in manager and it’s never nice.

“Obviously, results haven’t been where we wanted them and in football it’s sometimes inevitable these decisions are made.

“It’s difficult for everybody. You spend a lot of time with the manager and his staff then suddenly that changes. It does create a little bit of instability.”

Victory today would at least steady the ship ahead of a potentially turbulent trip to Bramall Lane next Friday night.