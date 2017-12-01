Carvalhal urges Sheffield Wednesday fans to play part in ‘crucial time of season’

HEAD COACH Carlos Carvalhal is putting a positive spin on Sheffield Wednesday’s draw-laden six-match unbeaten run.

The Owls have not tasted defeat since losing at Derby County in October, but have won just twice in six outings, drawing four.

It has left Carvalhal’s side marooned in 11th spot in the Championship, 14 points off automatic promotion and six adrift of the play-off spots.

But Carvalhal has urged Owls supporters to be positive ahead of tomorrow’s Yorkshire derby with Hull City at Hillsborough – a replay of the 2015-16 Championship play-off final.

“We are unbeaten in six games, have had clean sheets, and it’s important to build on with victories,” he said.

“It’s a crucial time of the season, and when the fans are with the team – push them all the way – our players can deliver good results and good performances.

“We need to put negative things on the side, everybody go with the positives, we can be really strong.

“It’s time to put an end to the negative things around the club, and be positive.

“To love Sheffield Wednesday, we must love our players, love the 90 minutes. After the game, of course, if people are unhappy that’s completely different.

A preponderance of draws hs hurt Wednesday this season – the Owls have actually lost fewer league games than third-placed Sheffield United – drawing eight out of 19.

This must improve this month with Carvalhal’s side facing six games in December; Hull, Championship leaders Wolves and Middlesbrough at Hillsborough, plus trips to Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

“It will be an important month in this competition,” he said. “There are good teams we play against, so it will be interesting.”

He added: “We have six games in one month, a lot of things can change in the competition. Teams can come down, others can go up (the table) in three or four games.

“I remember in March last season we were eighth or ninth, then won six in a row, and achieved fourth position,

“So far, even though we are not winning many games, we are six games unbeaten. In this competition, that is not easy to achieve for any team.

“Of course, a victory is three points, a draw one point. Unbeaten, but we need to achieve more points.”