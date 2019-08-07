Championship deadline day LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday announce TWO further new signings, Spurs finally land £25m Fulham wonderkid - and all today's other major deals

Deadline day
Deadline day
0
Have your say

Deadline Day - it's finally here!

Keep your eye on our live blog throughout the day for all the latest comings and goings in the Championship - it's going to be a busy one! Hit refresh to reload the page.