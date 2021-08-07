It perhaps explains why in addition to the kind of exciting young loan signings he specialised in when managing Doncaster Rovers, there has been a heavy emphasis on experience too before this evening’s trip to Charlton Athletic.

Eleven players from across the spectrum have joined and Moore may not be finished, with another centre-back high on his list after Julian Borner’s departure.

But others – most notably Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic – have had good transfer windows, too, some such as Sunderland have similar histories and clubs like Rotherham United, Doncaster and Lincoln City will be out to show they can compete without those advantages.

Warm welcome for Owls manager Darren Moore last week (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“Don’t take this level for granted,” said Moore, who has added former Doncaster Rovers team-mate Simon Ireland to his coaching staff. “It’s a real top level of football, not just this season.

“Please do not under-estimate this league in any shape or form. It’s a real competitive division, there’s some real top, top teams and it’s going to be really exciting.

“I for one am not taking anything for granted because I know the level of performance and consistency needed to get success are very, very high.”

He feels he has the squad to deal with it and whilst a trip to Charlton is not an easy start, it does have advantages.

BUSY SUMMER: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

“I’ve added some younger players and some experienced players who’ve been the right fit for the club,” reflected Moore. “The experienced guys have taken to the younger guys and vice-versa.

“The younger players can ask them questions and we’re going to need more of that this season. The more time they spend together, the more the group will gel together.