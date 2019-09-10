Clean slate for Sheffield Wednesday’s players as Garry Monk gets to work

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk insists he has no preconceptions regarding his squad – with all of his players having a clean slate to impress.

Monk is embarking on his first full week’s training with his squad following his appointment last Friday, with his first game in charge coming in Sunday’s derby at Huddersfield Town.

HELPING HAND: Sheffield Wednesday coach, Lee Bullen. Picture: Steve Ellis

On the notion of players having a clean slate, he said: “Of course.

“We have to all be together. We have a sizeable squad, but it is a more than capable squad. There is competition.

“Okay, some areas might be more competitive than others but it is what it is. I think they are more than capable and I have good belief in them.

Monk admits he “will tap into the knowledge of coach and former interim coach Lee Bullen and is looking forward to working with the Scot and the existing staff.

But, over time, additions to his coaching team are likely.

He said: “Lee and the other staff are going to be there and I am looking forward to that insight. When you have a pre-season, you can get the bulk of your ideas across, but we have not got the luxury of that.

“Having the insight from Lee and the other staff is going to be vitally important and I am looking forward to working with them and understanding that.

“Of course, if there is a chance to bring in one or two members of staff who know me and have worked with me and know how I work, we can hit the ground running as quickly as possible.

“It can help with time and I will look to do that. But at the moment, it is working with Lee and I am looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile, Monk has praised the ‘straight-talking’ qualities of Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri – and is confident that their working relationship will prove a successful one.

He said: “He (Chansiri) is very good. He is passionate and demanding.

“The main thing that shone through was that he is very straight and honest and talking how it is. That is how I like to work.

“I have been in some places where there have been too many voices and too many things going on. and other people and agendas may be different.

“Whatever they may be throughout the club.”