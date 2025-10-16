Crisis club Sheffield Wednesday reportedly set to be issued with winding-up order from HMRC

SHEFFIELD Wednesday are set to be issued with an winding-up petition over money owed to the HMRC – according to reports.

It is understood that the beleaguered Championship outfit owe £1m.

The development is the latest in a litany of major issues for the crisis club, who are already under five separate EFL embargoes after failing to pay wages on time in five of the past seven months.

A thoroughly dysfunctional period well and truly began in a summer which saw the Owls’ pre-season preparations descend into chaos. The club’s final scheduled pre-season friendly was cancelled after players and staff boycotted the fixture against Burnley - hours after Henrik Pedersen’s confirmation as manager.

Ahead of the start of the season, the North Stand had been closed by Sheffield City Council due to safety concerns.

Back in June, Owls were first placed under a transfer embargo due to non payment of players wages - a breach of regulation 54.1.

Their dire situation took another turn for the worse in the following month with the Championship club sanctioned for a fresh breach of EFL regulations and fresh sporadic punishments have arrived since.