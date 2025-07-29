Danny Rohl leaves Sheffield Wednesday to end one saga at troubled Championship club
His departure, by mutual consent, was announced on the club website on Tuesday morning.
A statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm the departure of manager Danny Röhl by mutual consent.
"The German coach joined the Owls in October 2023 and oversaw a successful survival mission to maintain our Championship status in his maiden season at Hillsborough.
"Wednesday then consolidated the following term, with Röhl steering the club to a mid-table finish in the second tier.
"Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo have also departed S6.
"Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Danny and his backroom team for their services and wish them well for the future.”
The German was widely expected to move on earlier this summer - having seemingly said his goodbyes at the end of last season, the precursor to a welter of speculation over his future and next destination.
But in a surprise development, Rohl - under contract until 2027 - declared himself ready to belatedly return to the club in mid-July to lead preparations for for the new season and reported back for duty at the club’s Middlewood Road training base, amidst a chaotic summer at the crisis-ridden club. Under-21s manager Andy Holdsworth initially led preparations in Rohl's absence at the start of pre-season before first-team assistant Henrik Pedersen took over, while discussions to end Rohl's stint at S6 continued.
The expectation had been that Pedersen would step up permanently, with several players said to have expressed concern at Rohl's return after a summer of upheaval.
