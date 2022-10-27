Darren Moore addresses widening gap between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle

Back-to-back draws has allowed Ipswich to create some distance to the third-placed Owls while league leaders Plymouth Argyle sit seven points ahead of Moore’s men.

There are still 30 games for Wednesday to play in League One this term and Moore says his only focus is on his squad, who are looking to write the wrongs following 1-1 draws with Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City in the last week.

The Owls have had 38 shots in those games but scored just twice and Moore wants his players to maintain that same creativity against Burton Albion this weekend.

Owls players show their frustration after dropping points against Forest Green Rovers (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all experienced enough to know the league is not won in October. We are just focusing on us, we don’t look towards anyone else,” said Moore.

“If you start looking at others, it is never the right way to go. You have got to look at yourself.

"We know it is very early in the season and there are lots of games to play. The season is going to ebb and flow, that has been proven in the first set of games already. That is League One for you.

"For me, it is disappointing to draw the game as we feel it is two points dropped. If you look at both games over the last week, we feel we could be four points better off but we are not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire