Darren Moore cancels days off for Sheffield Wednesday players after 'unacceptable' display

Pools secured a 3-0 victory at Hillsborough to progress into the last 16 and while the competition may not have been Wednesday's main priority this season, Moore was visibly angered by his side's shoddy performance and promised that he and his staff will get to the bottom of it in training before the Owls return to action in the league at Portsmouth next Tuesday.

He said: "We looked as it as a time after the busy schedule to give them (players) some time to recover. We will be working because we can't accept that. We are not accepting that and the players know we are not accepting that.

"We will get some work done on the training ground and try and fix what was so bad and put it right.

"When you play for Wednesday, there has got to be a certain DNA to you and that was not there tonight.

"I can't accept that performance. It was not acceptable.

"It was the worst performance (of my reign) in terms of we didn't look right mentally and how we started the game. I thought we were static on the ball. There was no movement. We didn't play forwards. Everything was backwards and sidewards.

"There was no breaking the lines in our play.

"There was none of the forward play that has set us apart in the last few weeks in terms of creating chances and at the back end of the pitch we decided to chip in and give them a couple of goals that was so uncharacteristic of us.