WANTED: Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson

As well as signing 14 new players in the summer, Moore has tried to keep some of the more valuable players he retained from the relegated squad, persuading Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa to extend their deals and seeing off interest in Liam Palmer.

Sam Hutchinson signed a new 12-month contract in the summer saying: “Why would I not want to finish my career here?”

Versatile Scotland international Paterson joined just over a year ago on a contract which expires at the end of the season.

“We’re talking to him at the moment (about extending that),” revealed Moore. “We’d like to see him extend, which would be great. He’s been a wonderful player for us and he’s somebody I feel has got a lot more still to offer.”

The Owls’ start to life back in League One has built a feel-good factor around Hillsborough which the club are clearly trying to ride in contract negotiations.

“I hope they see it as a place where they feel they can contribute a lot more football, a place where they feel safe and secure and they’ve got a platform where they can use the abilities they have,” said Moore, who has overseen three wins and a draw in the opening five league matches. “Hopefully those things go hand in hand with the decisions to extend.”

Garry Monk signed Paterson as a centre-forward and although his successor Tony Pulis was clear he did not regard him as such he felt he had to play him there anyway. The 26-year-old responded with eight Championship goals last season, bettered only by Windass.

He is yet to score in 2021-22 but has started three out of five league matches.

“Patto’s been fine,” commented Moore. “He’s had to play in different positions but he’s been in terms of the positions he’s had to pick up. In terms of his versatility, he’s never short in terms of giving us commitment in that position and he’ll play all over.

“It’s great for us to know we have a player with that to his game.

“He’s contributed to where we are and we’re grateful to have a player in our team with that versatility.”

Inevitably given the financial situation at Hillsborough and the way Moore has operated successfully in the past, the Owls squad is reliant on loan signings, with Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing, Theo Corbeanu of Wolverhampton Wanderers, St Gallen’s Florian Kamberi and Olamide Shodipo of Queens Park Rangers all borrowed.

That always comes with risks and Moore admitted: “We have a little period where there is a recall if needs be. We’ve got that with all our loan players, as we’ve got with the players who have gone out.

“As we talk now I’m confident we’ll have them but I can’t talk about two months or three months’ time.”