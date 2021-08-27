Darren Moore gives update on Sheffield Wednesday players Sam Hutchinson, Theo Corbeanu, Sylla Sow and Massimo Luongo

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore has provided mixed news on the injury front ahead of the Owls’ first-ever league trip to Morecambe.

Summer signings Theo Corbeanu, Sylla Sow and Lewis Gibson are all in the mix for the trip to the Lancashire coast, but Sam Hutchinson, who missed last weekend’s derby win at Rotherham United, is still a doubt and rated as ‘touch and go.’

Midfielder Massimo Luongo, who impressed in the 2-0 win over the Millers, will also be missing after picking up a knock, while the game comes too soon for Olamide Shodipo.

Speaking about Sow and Corbeanu, Moore, who said that there were no updates on the transfer front, said: “He (Sow) is ready to start games now. He is at a level where he could be easily involved tomorrow and he is much more up to speed now.

“He is a real bright spark. He's full of enthusiasm and an appetite.

He is really looking forward to playing his part. We want him to assist and score goals.

“He (Corbeanu) is exactly the same and is ready to start games.

“He is very different to Sylla, but an effective player. He has a balance to his play in a different way.

“It's good to have both these players available now.”

On the situation with Hutchinson and Luongo, Moore - who remains hopeful that next weekend’s game with Sunderland will go ahead - continued: “He is touch and go. He’s ok and in terms of tomorrow, it is just whether we feel whether his fitness will benefit from him playing the game.

“It is not so much playing the game, but whether he gets a reaction from it. But he has trained and we will see what he is like tomorrow.”

And providing an update on Luongo, he added: “The situation with Mass is that he picked up a little knock in the game and we are just waiting for one or two bits from the medical team.