Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday signing spree may not be over yet as he considers centre-backs

It is not just the quantity but the quality of players signed which is so impressive, and Moore has thanked supporters for making it an attractive club to join.

He has identified a coach to replace the departed Paul Williams, is in talks to extend the contracts of some of the players he inherited last season, and still has an eye out for further new signings.

Having released 10 players at the end of last season, seen two more sign for Celtic and Julian Borner return to Germany, There was always going to need to be a drastic overhaul at Hillsborough and the Owls seem to have done a good job of getting most of it done in time for the opening game of the League One season, at Charlton Athletic on Saturday evening. Most, but perhaps not all.

BUSY: Darren Moore has signed 11 players for Sheffield Wednesday

"It's clear to see we had to rebuild the squad," said Moore. "There's had to be some careful planning to get the balance of the team right and get the right amount of players in to take us forward. What we've got to do now is get them all in, get them settled and get the team cohesion and blend right.

"I'm pleased with the acquisitions we've got in, they're the right acquisitions. Are there any more? Only if we feel it's right for us as a team. If it's not right I don't pursue players."

Julian Borner's departure for Hannover has weakened the squad at centre-back although Sam Hutchinson has agreed a new contract.

"We're looking at the centre-half position," confirmed Moore. "Sam Hutchinson's equally at home there.

"We're pleased to have Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley fit as well. Last season we didn't have Chey and Dom for large parts of the season but those two are back, Sam's back in it now, so we've got three real good, top experienced boys there.

"If I was to do anything there it would have to be the right individual."

Speaking direct to fans, Moore said: "I want to thank the supporters because they played a huge part in getting the players here. The passionate fanbase is something a lot of the players have spoken about coming here, wanting to play in front of them.

"It's a credit to the supporters really. Sheffield Wednesday are spoken passionately about all over England, even people not connected to the football."