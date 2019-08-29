David Bates waits patiently to seize his chance with Sheffield Wednesday

DAVID BATES has acknowledged that patience must prove to be a virtue in his quest to establish himself in the Sheffield Wednesday rearguard.

David Bates on his Wednesday debut (Picture: Steve Ellis)

The fine early-season Championship form of first-choice central defensive pairing Tom Lees and Julian Borner, allied to the recent Carabao Cup first-round postponement against Bury, ensured that the Scot’s debut was kept on hold – but he has no complaints.

The former Rangers defender, 22, signed on a season-long loan from German outfit Hamburg, finally made his bow for Wednesday in the derby cup win at Rotherham United.

A solid performance alongside Jordan Thorniley in helping the Owls register a clean sheet will have painted a positive impression in the mind of Lee Bullen, who had challenged the Owls’ supporting cast to step up and put pressure on the club’s established first-teamers.

Bates, one of nine changes for the Cup test at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, said: “He (Bullen) has told me that I need to bide my time.

“The boys have done well. That has been his message and I have been trying to train as hard and as well as I can.

“The boys have been doing great in the league, so you have to hold your hands up at times.

“There is a lot of competition here. We have got some top players, so I have had to wait for my chance and try and take it when I get it.

“It was great to make my debut. I have not played in a while. My last professional game was in May so I felt a bit rusty.

“But it was good to get back out there and get 90 minutes under my belt.”

Rotherham chief Paul Warne believes that the versatility and speed of new signing Chiedozie Ogbene will significantly boost his options in the final third.

The Brentford winger has signed a three-year deal with the Millers after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Rotherham had been in the market for the 22-year-old for several months, with Ogebene’s arrival following on from this week’s addition of former Bury defender Adam Thompson.

The winger is well known to Millers head of recruitment Rob Scott, who helped bring him to Brentford from Irish outfit Limerick in 2018.

Warne said: “We have been in contact with him all summer. He gives us electric pace, which we want.

“He can play in a front three or allow me to play with a four. So it is a win-win for me.”