Deadline day latest: Sheffield Wednesday handed double striker boost

Sheffield Wednesday have received a double striker boost ahead of this weekend’s Yorkshire derby with Hull City.

Gary Hooper is back in first-team training having spent seven months sidelined with a hip injury.

And Scotland forward Steven Fletcher - who has also been out since December after surgery - is pushing for his first start on Saturday, since the 2-2 draw with Hull back on December 11 2017.

“Gary Hooper is now back training with the first team since Monday,” said Owls boss Jos Luhukay.

“He is back from individual training so he has made progression.

“We want to see him come closer and get minutes, for example in games for the Under-23s or when we have games with the Under-23s during the week.”

Luhukay must choose between Fletcher and Lucas Joao to replace Atdhe Nuhiu on Saturday, the latter serving a one-game ban after his opening day red card at Wigan.

“I think Steven Fletcher is not quite ready for 90 minutes but he is ready for 60-70 minutes,” said Luhukay.

“He had very intensive work in the last seven months. He had surgery in December, Atdhe is now one game not with us, but we can think of Steven as an option for us.

“Whether he plays from the beginning, we will make that decision on Saturday.”

With the transfer window set to close at 5pm on Thursday, the Owls - working with the EFL to come out of a transfer embargo - are not expecting any business.

“In football, you never have any guarantees that nothing will happen,” said Luhukay. “Until 5pm, the transfer window is open. My focus is on the game on Saturday.

“There are meetings at the club about the FFP, I am not involved in that. My focus is on football.

“I know the same as the fans at the moment, there is no concrete decision or answer.”