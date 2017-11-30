Defender ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday’s derby date with Hull City

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY defender Tom Lees has been ruled out Saturday’s Yorkshire derby with Hull City.

The centre-half missed last week’s 0-0 draw at Reading with a groin injury, and the Owls are awaiting to hear the extent of the problem.

The 26-year-old has met a specialist to discuss the injury, but there was some positive team news for Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal on injured trio Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri.

“I have some positive news and negative news,” Carvalhal told Thursday’s media conference.

“The negative news is that Tom Lees will be out of this game, it is not a doubt. The positive news is George Boyd will be back at the beginning of the year to start with the team.

“And this month (December) Sam Hutchinson will be back. His recovery is very good and we have some expectations that during December and the end of December he will be completely back.

“After this, lets see. I don’t have have too much more information about Tom Lees. He had a meeting with a specialist.

“Maybe today or tomorrow we will have more concrete answers. He had an exam but we have to wait to see how he will react to the situation.”

“About Forestieri, he has started running; one day yes, one day no, at this moment. Everything is OK, no pain, no big problems. Let’s see.

“My expectation were he could come back at the end of January but let’s see if things go in a good way.”