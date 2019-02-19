Dominic Iorfa has all attributes Sheffield Wednesday require, says Steve Bruce

FEW players in the history of Sheffield Wednesday have made as swift an impact as Dominic Iorfa.

The deadline-day signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers netted on debut at the weekend as the Owls rescued a dramatic point from the derby with Rotherham United.

Iorfa had only been brought off the bench as stoppage-time got under way, but he was in the right place at the right time to turn the ball over the line to clinch a 2-2 draw.

Steve Bruce, the club’s manager, was the first to admit afterwards that the 23-year-old’s introduction had been forced on him by a head injury suffered by Jordan Thorniley.

But the former defender has seen enough in training to suggest Wednesday have made a wise addition in Iorfa.

“He has had to be patient,” said Bruce about Iorfa, who arrived at Hillsborough on the same day as Newcastle United loan duo Ronaldo Aarons and Achraf Lazaar.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce issues instructions during the draw with Rotherham United (Picture: Steve Ellis).

“The good thing with Dominic and Rolando is they have had two weeks or so with the group.

“It gives them a chance to know their team-mates. I am sure he (Iorfa) will be a big asset to us. He has got all the attributes that I think you need to play for Sheffield Wednesday.

“He is big, powerful, quick and strong and we need a bit more of people like him.”

Iorfa’s late, late leveller preserved Bruce’s unbeaten run at the helm of the Owls.

I am sure he (Iorfa) will be a big asset to us. He has got all the attributes that I think you need to play for Sheffield Wednesday. He is big, powerful, quick and strong and we need a bit more of people like him. Steve Bruce on Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa

After beating Ipswich Town in his first game Wednesday went on to draw 0-0 with both Reading and Millwall before salvaging a point at the finish against Rotherham.

“We have got a lot to do,” admitted former Hull City, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town boss Bruce when asked about his first impressions. “I have been here for three weeks and I am delighted with their attitude, but we have to find a solution.

“We have to have that confidence to pass the ball to each other. We are caught at the minute between are we playing or are we not?

“We will implement that over the next few weeks and months, but there is still a lot to do.”

Tom Lees, meanwhile, will continue to be observed in his quest to return from injury. Bruce added: “Tom trained on Wednesday, but had a reaction.”