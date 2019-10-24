Dominic Iorfa leading Sheffield Wednesday’s new-found stability at the back

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Barry Bannan believes that the sky is the limit for defender Dominic Iorfa.

Fresh from an outstanding performance at Cardiff City, the former Wolves player was similarly rock-solid alongside Julian Borner in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City – making two goal-saving challenges on the restart.

The displays of both has assuaged for the loss of captain Tom Lees, with the duo being one of the in-form partnerships at Championship level.

Bannan observed: “He (Iorfa) has been brilliant. You see bits and bobs of big Dom in training and think: ‘he can do anything’.

“He has got a run of games and that is probably what he really needed.

“I do not know if he wants to play right-back or centre-half, but he has been asked to play centre-back and him and Julian have been unbelievable and a big part of why we are winning games at the minute.

“They have really been rock solid and the captain is coming back as well and it is a big bonus for the squad.

“Over the past few years, we have probably been a bit light in that area and now we have probably got four or five really good centre-backs.

“Dom is still young and pace is a massive part of the game these days and he is probably the quickest we have got in this team and one of the quickest in the league. When you are quick, strong, commanding and tall at the back, you can go onto be anything.”

Wednesday’s consistent form in the opening months of the season is inspiring hopes that the club possess the stamina and resolve to last the course in their pursuit of a top-six finish and Bannan firmly sees reasons to believe in that regard.

The Scot, preparing with his team-mates for Saturday’s big derby date with Leeds United, said: “We have given ourselves too much to do in the last few seasons and we have not been able to do it and we just missed out last season under Steve (Bruce).

“When he came in, we just gave ourselves too much to do. We want to perform better, but it could be a lot worse as we could be coming in losing games.

“There are still loads (of games) to go. But it is positive to be up and in there at the minute as we know that coming on the last few seasons, we have come stronger.”