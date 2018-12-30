Ex-Owl Brunt spoils Bullen’s perfect Sheffield Wednesday record

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has enjoyed a Christmas to remember despite having a third successive Championship win snatched away.

Wednesday were just seconds from making it nine points from nine under Bullen at West Bromwich Albion before former Owls midfielder Chris Brunt grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser.

late blow: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson holds his head after Chris Brunt pounces for an equaliser for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. 'Picture: Steve Ellis

Albion had been trailing to Atdhe Nuhiu’s fifth-minute strike and were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when striker Jay Rodriguez was sent off for an alleged stamp on Marco Matias – a decision that Baggies’ manager Darren Moore plans to appeal.

Steve Bruce is expected to be named as Wednesday’s permanent new manager this week, but Bullen – the Owls stalwart will take charge for the visit of Birmingham City tomorrow – has relished his time in charge.

“The job will take care of itself,” Bullen said. “I know nothing more. It’s in the hands of the chairman. I’ll just plan towards Birmingham (their next game) until anything changes.

“It’s not a frustration for me, I’m living the dream at the moment. My history and love for the club is well known.

“I don’t see this as frustrating in any way. I’ve not been told Steve Bruce has the job.

“I read the media like everyone, but I’ve not been told anything.

“I’m just loving it. If the chairman wants to tell me something, he’ll tell me something. He’s told me to take the team and I’m really enjoying it.”

Bullen felt the result at West Brom was tough on his side after being within touching distance of a third successive win under his control

“It was devastating at the end. You walk in after that and it feels like a defeat,” Bullen said.

“I am sure that Darren (Moore) feels like it is a victory. But I thought that we had done enough. It is very frustrating, but the players deserve a lot of credit.

“The disappointing thing is when they went down to 10 men we didn’t show enough composure on the ball. We kept handing the ball back to them.

“When I came in I concentrated on getting the team more compact and tight. It’s worked a treat until the goal.”

Moore hopes to get Rodriguez’s red card overturned as he faces a three-match ban if it stands.

“Initially when I saw the red card go up I was so surprised as Jay is an honest, hard-working individual,” he added.

“When he came off he said, ‘Gaffer, I didn’t touch him’.

“I believe that. It looked a nothing incident. I would like to appeal it as it is a straight red and a three-game ban.”

West Brom: Johnstone, Adarabioyo (Phillips 65), Dawson, Bartley, Gibbs, Morrison (Barry 65), Livermore, Brunt, Rodriguez, Sako (Robson-Kanu 65), Barnes. Unused substitutes: Mears, Myhill, Hoolahan, Harper.

Sheffield Weds: Dawson, Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox, Hutchinson (Jones 75), Marco Matias, Bannan, Boyd, Reach (Pelupessy 36), Nuhiu (Winnall 80). Unused substitutes: Fletcher, Thorniley, Baker, Wildsmith.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).