Exiled Keiren Westwood denies any fall-out with Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk

Keiren Westwood insists there has been no fall-out with manager Garry Monk, but seems resigned to the end of his Sheffield Wednesday career.

Goalkeeper Westwood and midfielder Sam Hutchinson have been told to train with the Under-23s. Hutchinson’s contract expires this summer, but Westwood’s deal runs until 2021.

There were stories they had fallen out with Monk, but Westwood has taken to Twitter to set the record straight.

“With all the rumours, lies and accusations being said about me online, I feel obliged to clear my name,” wrote Westwood, who cited “tragic events recently” and mental health awareness as being behind his tweet.

“I feel personally it’s becoming too much to handle and it is getting out of control.

“The manager and I have not fallen out. We had a conversation man to man and it was fine.

“I’m very experienced to know these things happen in football and it’s never anything personal.

“We had a good conversation, shook hands and left on good terms. I’m too far into my career to fall out with people.”

Westwood started the season as first choice, but has not played since November’s 2-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, where he made a crucial late mistake. He picked up an injury but Monk made it clear he would have been left out anyway. “There were no arguments or bad attitudes and definitely none of the rumours being banded about have occurred,” insisted Westwood.

Although he stressed “a week is a lifetime in this world,” his lengthy tweet read like a farewell.

“After six years at this wonderful club, I reflect on my time here with great pride, having played 179 matches, twice being player of the year, twice equalling the clean sheet record and making it into the PFA team of the year,” he added.