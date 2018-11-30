Fans have seen we have fighting spirit says Sheffield Wednesday No 1 Cameron Dawson

UGLY was certainly beautiful as far as Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson was concerned in midweek.

The Owls’ scruffy home performance against Bolton Wanderers may have wholly lacked artistic merit, but the sight of the hosts producing a textbook ‘winning ugly’ display – complete with a rare clean sheet – carried weight in the dressing room.

A 1-0 victory enabled Wednesday to finally register a much-needed first shut-out at Hillsborough this term as well as secure three badly-needed points as they recorded their first home win since August 25.

Dawson was the first to acknowledge that the Owls’ showing was far from their best, but he is equally wise to present-day realities, with Wednesday having been in the midst of a poor run of form and results.

On the value of an ugly victory to provide a platform for the pre-Christmas schedule, which kicks off with a Roses trip to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow, Dawson said: “We did not say that as, of course, everyone wants a perfect performance.

“But us as lads knew that if it got tough, we were going to have to really mix it up and fight and that is what we did and we are delighted.

“It has been tough. This stadium can be a hostile place when things are not going well.

“But here we showed those supporters our fight. It was not pretty or nice football all of the time, but Sheffield supporters like to see lads working hard for each other and that passion.

“It was massive we got the win. You look back to the start of the season when we had that tough run and got that first win and went on a little run.

“That is what we will be trying to do now and put a few results together coming into the Christmas period when the games will come thick and fast. We will look to keep putting those wins on the board and climbing up the league.”

Professing satisfaction at being afforded a rare quiet night, he added: “As a goalie, I would like to stand there and do nothing all game and collect the clean sheet.

“It was nice and I had been talking to Weaves (Nicky Weaver) and Joe (Wildsmith) and the other goalies saying: ‘when will that game come where I can have a nice, steady game and the boys in front can defend well?’”