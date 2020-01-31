Fernando Forestieri set for Sheffield Wednesday return

Fernando Forestieri could make his Sheffield Wednesday comeback tomorrow at home to Millwall in the Championship.

The Owls forward has been out injured since November, in a season disrupted by suspensions and injuries.

But he has been training for the last fortnight, and Owls boss Garry Monk could recall the 30-year-old as he looks to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat at Hillsborough.

"He is back in contention,” said Monk.

"He has played one Under-23s game and he was due to play another one a couple of days ago but it was on astro turf and I didn't really want to put him on that.

"He is up for selection. He has been training for a couple of weeks now. I wouldn't say he is at his full fitness but that's where the games would have helped.

"He has done some hard work and is back up for selection.”

Liam Palmer, Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson are also available, but Massimo Luongo misses out.