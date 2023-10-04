All Sections
'Fickle' pressure on Xisco Munoz, Mark Hughes and co has Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann despairing

October has barely started and already Sheffield Wednesday's Xisco Munoz and Bradford City's Mark Hughes are fighting for their jobs. Paul Heckingbottom's future at Sheffield United has also been called into question.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has pointed to his experiences this season to highlight how wrong he thinks that is.

The Owls have made the worst start in Championship history and on Saturday the man Munoz replaced, Darren Moore, brings Huddersfield Town to Hillsborough. With a two-week gap to their next match (Watford away, on October 21), the Spaniard's job prospects will look extremely bleak if they lose.

Hughes has called for Bradford to hold their nerve after back-to-back defeats dropped them to 18th in League Two.

RECOVERY: Grant McCann endured a tough start to his second spell managing Doncaster RoversRECOVERY: Grant McCann endured a tough start to his second spell managing Doncaster Rovers
It is a message his League Two rival McCann echoed.

Heckingbottom feels safer, his board seemingly realistic about the hand they dealt him in the transfer market, but first wins of the season for Luton Town and Burnley have not helped.

Three weeks ago McCann was in the bullet seat, winless Doncaster bottom of the Football League. Three victories from four have totally changed the feel.

"Football is a very fickle industry," he said. "If you don't win football games people ask you why and they start calling for your job.

"It's probably the only industry in sport that happens, it's constant. I see a lot of it with what's going on at other clubs around here and it's not nice to see.

"It's about staying level, staying grounded, and continuing to believe in our beliefs. We are starting to come good.

"It's not an 11-game season, there's 46 (league) games to be played. A lot of teams will get above their station and find themselves wanting come the end so we want to make sure we're right in that (promotion) mix come April and early May."

