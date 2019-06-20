Fixtures 2019-20 – Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY will visit Reading on the opening day of the new 2019-20 EFL campaign on August 3 before welcoming South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in a mouth-watering home derby opener at Hillsborough seven days later.

August also sees Steve Bruce’s side visit Millwall on August 17 before welcoming promoted Luton Town three days later.

A trip to Preston follows on August 24 and the Owls end the month at home to QPR on August 31.

Hillsborough stages the Owls’ big Yorkshire derby with Leeds United on October 26 and Wednesday will head up the M1 to Elland Road on January 11.

September sees the Owls also face derby opposition when they travel to Huddersfield Town on September 14 with the Terriers heading to S6 for the reverse fixture late on in the season on April 18.

Wednesday’s Christmas programme sees them visit Stoke City on Boxing Day before ending 2019 with a home game with Cardiff on December 29.

The Owls start the New Year with a Hillsborough encounter against Yorkshire opponents in Hull City.

Wednesday will also welcome Yorkshire opponents in their final game of the season when they play host to Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough.

August

Sat 3 Reading A

Sat 10 Barnsley H

Sat 17 Millwall A

Tue 20 Luton H

Sat 24 Preston A

Sat 31 QPR H

September

Sat 14 Huddersfield A

Sat 21 Fulham H

Sat 28 Middlesbrough A

October

Tue 1 Hull A

Sat 5 Wigan H

Sat 19 Cardiff A

Tue 22 Stoke H

Sat 26 Leeds H

November

Sat 2 Blackburn A

Sat 9 Swansea H

Sat 23 West Brom A

Tue 27 Birmingham H

Sat 30 Charlton A

December

Sat 7 Brentford H

Wed 11 Derby A

Sat 14 Nottingham Forest A

Sat 21 Bristol City H

Thur 26 Stoke A

Sun 29 Cardiff H

January

Wed 1 Hull H

Sat 11 Leeds A

Sat 18 Blackburn H

Sat 25 Wigan A

February

Sat 1 Millwall H

Sat 8 Barnsley A

Tue 12 Luton A

Sat 15 Reading H

Sat 22 Birmingham A

Wed 26 Charlton H

Sat 29 Derby H

March

Sat 7 Brentford A

Sat 14 Nottingham Forest H

Tue 17 Bristol City A

Sat 21 West Brom H

April

Sat 4 Swansea A

Fri 10 Preston H

Mon 13 QPR A

Sat 18 Huddersfield H

Sat 25 Fulham A

May

Sat 2 Middlesbrough H