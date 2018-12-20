For sale: Chansiri open to offers for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has put the Championship strugglers up for sale.

The Thai businessman, who bought the Owls in 2015, said he is open to offers at the Owls' fans' forum last night.

Chansiri said: "Sometimes I don’t feel like I do good enough and it makes me sad. I will say this official to journalists and all - I will put this club on the market and I believe many people will want to buy.

"Thank you for everyone who came tonight and letting me be part of the swfc family. One day you will have a new owner but while I am your chairman I will do my very best and never do anything to damage this wonderful club."

Chansiri, who has ploughed over £70m into the Owls since taking over from Milan Mandaric, said: "I'm very happy and I love here but I feel sad I can't finish my job. But I still have Wednesday in my heart."

The event lasted just over four hours and Chansiri, who held back the tears at times, took questions on football related matters, including Jos Luhukay's future, and the club's financial position.

A weary-looking Chansiri said: "You don't know how tired I am. I don't sleep. I need to think on how to solve Financial Fair Play (FFP).

"I feel many want me to leave. I can't do it by myself."