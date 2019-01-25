Forget the pictures in Barbados, Steve Bruce is ready for Sheffield Wednesday challenge

SheffIeld Wednesday’s interim boss Steve Agnew revealed Steve Bruce cannot wait to get started on his latest managerial challenge.

Bruce was appointed as Owls boss on January 2, but is not scheduled to officially take up his role until February 1.

The 58-year-old had insisted on fulfilling his promise to go on a family holiday following the death of both his parents last year and is currently in Barbados.

The former Birmingham, Hull and Aston Villa manager is following the fortunes of the England cricket team, who are struggling to save the first Test against the West Indies.

“Absolutely, 100 per cent,” said assistant Agnew when asked if Bruce had recharged his batteries.

“I can feel it in his voice that he’s fresh, he’s ready, he’s prepared. He knows what’s going on obviously with the contact we’ve had with him.

“He’s chomping at the bit and I’m sure you’ll see in his press conference next week that Steve Bruce is excited and ready to take the challenge on.”

The Owls’ televised FA Cup fourth-round tie at Chelsea on Sunday will be Agnew’s last game in charge before he starts his role as Bruce’s assistant.

Agnew confirmed all transfer window business was being conducted by Bruce and club chairman Dejphon Chansiri and insisted it had not all been about rest and relaxation so far for the new Wednesday manager.

“Steve did have a really difficult time last year and we all respect obviously his privacy and the difficulty that both Steve and his family had last year,” Agnew said.

“So he’s gone out there obviously to watch the England cricket team and it’s not been great to watch the last couple of days.

“But he’s spent time with the coaches and the players in the nets and what they do, how they do it, he’s always looking - albeit this is a different sport - at how you deal with certain situations.

“He’s a great guy and a terrific football manager. Once he comes in the building on a regular basis I think there’ll be a huge lift within, not just the players, the staff around the training ground because he has the human touch with people.”

Agnew said Sunday’s cup clash at Stamford Bridge could not have been more timely.

“It’s an amazing football club Sheffield Wednesday, fantastic fan-base and they will be very vocal on Sunday evening,” he added.

“It’s live on BBC and the exposure that Sheffield Wednesday needs, just a reminder to the whole football world how big this football club is.

“I don’t think anybody involved in Sheffield Wednesday needs reminding because everybody realises how big the club is and the potential it has.

“But maybe a reminder to the rest of the football world that Sheffield Wednesday are playing in a huge game.”