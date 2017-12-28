Former Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal gets the Swansea job

Swansea City have confirmed the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal as their new manager until the end of the season just days after he left Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal’s two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough came to an end on Christmas Eve after a 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough and a seven-game winless run.

The Portuguese, who guided the Owls to the play-offs in his first two seasons at the helm, now has the task of keeping the Swans in the Premier League.

They sit bottom of the table with 13 points from 20 games, a record which cost previous manager Paul Clement his job earlier this month.

The Welsh club said Carvalhal’s contract included the option of an extension at the end of the season.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement: “We are very pleased with the appointment.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“Carlos’s time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.

“He has built up a lot of experience over the years which will ensure the team is structured and organised.

“He is driven and ambitious and, while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear.”

Swansea said Carvalhal’s backroom staff would be announced in due course.

Wednesday departed with Carvalhal by mutual consent after a lacklustre start to the season.