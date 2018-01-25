Frederico Venancio happy to be part of Sheffield Wednesday’s’ breakfast club

Have your say

DISCIPLINARIAN Jos Luhukay has launched his own version of The Breakfast Club to help rescue Sheffield Wednesday’s season.

But unlike the iconic Eighties movie – a coming-of-age drama where High School pupils met in detention – the Owls are not being punished.

It’s just one of a raft of changes brought in by Dutch manager Luhukay to improve discipline and boost team bonding at Hillsborough. Players now arrive at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground each day to eat breakfast and lunch together.

Players are punished if they are late for team meetings.

Luhukay’s arrival – replacing the relaxed approach of Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal – has seen a change in attitudes at Wednesday.

And that’s been reflected in an upturn in results.

Jos gives you a lot of confidence,” he said. “We were in a situation where the team was not confident. Now you can see the players want to play forward and keep the ball. Sheffield Wednesday’s Frederico Venancio

Four successive clean sheets have given the Owls a platform to build upon, heading into tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading at Hillsborough.

“Jos and Carlos are different,” said Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio.

“They are different coaches and different ideas, different cultures, different formations but in the end sometimes you need some changes.

“When things go wrong, sometimes a small change can help the team.”

On the team’s new meal-time plan of eating together, Venancio – on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal – added: “I was used to it in Portugal.

“I was a little bit surprised when I came here that didn’t happen. It is attitude. Eating together creates that team spirit. We are happy with these small changes.”

Wednesday’s current run of just one win in 12 Championship outings saw Carvalhal leave on Christmas Eve.

Luhukay has switched formation, employing three centre-halves, and promoting several youngsters from the Owls’ Under-23 ranks.

Venancio, 24, has been one player to benefit from a change in manager, a regular starter under Luhukay.

“Jos gives you a lot of confidence,” he said. “We were in a situation where the team was not confident. Now you can see the players want to play forward and keep the ball.”

“He’s doing really well. He is giving confidence to us all.

“We have talent and sometimes it is in our heads that things don’t work but he is doing a great job in these two weeks. The team are enjoying it and we are thankful for that.

“The team is doing well in that (3-5-2) formation. We accept the new ideas of the coach.”

With 18 games remaining, the Owls - who travel to Middlesbrough next Tuesday in the Championship - are 14 points adrift of the play-offs.

A top-six finish - and a third successive appearance in the end-of-season play-offs - seems highly unlikely.

But the Owls players are refusing to write their season off jut yet.

“We have to go game by game and try to win points,” said Venancio. “In the end, we make the result and see what happens.

“The play-offs are going to be hard but it’s not impossible.

“If we still have the chance, we will fight for it. The best way to approach things is go game by game.

“We have to win as many games as we can and we will see what happens.”