Garry Monk 'embarrassed' by Sheffield Wednesday's display in 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk blasted the performance from some of his players as he watched his side slump to defeat at Wigan Athletic.

The Owls took the lead in the first-half through Jacob Murphy but two goals in the second 45 from Keiffer Moore and Jamal Lowe saw Wigan win for the first time in seven home outings.

And Monk admitted that the performance offered up by his players, especially in the second half, was indefensible.

"That’s the story of the last month. In the second half we were going through the motions," he said.

“I can stand here and try to defend players as much as I possibly can but I can’t defend that.

"Fans aren’t stupid, we went through the motions and got turned over in that second half. It’s not good enough.

"This last month has shown me a lot. Sometimes you just can’t protect players and this is that time. I just feel embarrassment."

The Owls have now lost five of their last six league fixtures and fallen to 11th spot in the table.

Monk felt his side were too passive against a struggling Wigan team and insists that change is needed within his squad.

Monk added: "Change needs to come, it's been too comfortable for too long at this football club.

"The ones that can do it and can fight and will fight for their futures every day at the football club, they need to be here.

"The ones that can’t, need to go. That’s the way it needs to be.

"We were so passive, we were five yards off everything. We were going through the motions. You play like that against any team in this league and anyone will turn you over."

Meanwhile, Monk remained tight-lipped on reports linking Wednesday with a move for Parma forward Alessio Da Cruz.

The Owls have been in search of another striking option throughout the transfer window following an injury to top goalscorer Steven Fletcher.

"I don't deal with speculation, I don't name names. I just let the club do their work, let them get on with it," added Monk.

"And when it is concrete I am told it is signed and sealed."