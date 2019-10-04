Garry Monk expecting a fiery response from Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk wants to see a ‘fire in your belly’ reaction from his players after suffering his first Championship defeat as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

After collecting seven points from a possible nine, the Owls lost 1-0 at Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Victory over the Tigers would have seen Wednesday climb to second in the Championship, but they are just five points adrift of leaders Swansea City ahead of Wigan Athletic’s visit on Saturday.

“We all suffer setbacks, but the most important thing is you have to show a response,” said Monk, looking for his first Hillsborough win as Owls boss.

“It has to come with a fire in your belly and that’s what I expect on Saturday. To try and go into the international break a positive feeling and three points.

“It’s another Championship game which, unless we are right on it, it will be a difficult game. At this moment we are in a healthy position, with those three points you can look to the start of the season as a very good start.”

A header from Tom Eaves earned Hull maximum points on Tuesday, although the Owls feel they were robbed of a penalty when a foul on substitute Jacob Murphy was wrongly deemed outside of the box.

The cameo performance from Murphy – who has struggled for consistency after joining on a season-long loan from Newcastle United – was one of the few positives Wednesday came away with from the KCOM Stadium.

As well as the ‘penalty’ incident, Murphy also jinked his way into the box before supplying a glorious stoppage-time chance, which Adam Reach blazed over.

The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of the form which tempted Newcastle to pay Norwich City £12m for his services, but Monk hopes the winger can force his way back into his starting XI.

“I was very pleased with Jacob when he came on,” Monk told The Yorkshire Post. “He affected the game, that’s what you have to do, whether you are starting the game or not.

“Jacob is a very important player, especially in those wide areas, and will be needed throughout the season. That’s more of what I want to see from Jacob consistently, and I am sure I will.”

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is set to return but captain Tom Lees (hamstring) misses out.