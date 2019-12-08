Garry Monk hails Sheffield Wednesday’s fighting character

GARRY MONK believes Sheffield Wednesday’s second-half performance was evidence of a new fighting spirit inside Hillsborough.

The Owls have yet to taste defeat on home soil since Monk took charge in September, winning three and drawing four games.

Spot on: Steven Fletcher converts from the penalty spot.

But it is over two years since Wednesday battled back to win a game after falling behind, so Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford was testament to the spirit Monk has created.

“I cannot question their effort and commitment,” said Monk.

“But when we fall below that level, we are trying to make it clear as a team that we need to come fighting back, to show there is a change at the club that that’s not acceptable.

“I think they did that with their actions, with that second-half performance.

“I think that was the first time in two years where going behind, we have then gone on to win. That obviously tells you the problem from before, but the players deserve huge praise for being able to turn it around.

“It’s about trying to be a different team and change the outlook of the club. I understand what needs to be improved and what areas we need to get better at.

“I think that the players deserve huge credit for turning that game around.”

He continued: “We know we were way below the levels that we expect in that first half, but speaking about that expectation at half-time and to come back against a hugely impressive side, the team deserve huge credit for that.

“When I came into the club, maybe there was a criticism that when they fall short of that level, they weren’t able to come back from that type of situation.

“That was something I spoke about that we needed to change, and you can see with the determination that these players have got, they want to do that as well.”