Garry Monk happy with Sheffield Wednesday’s progress

Garry Monk believes Sheffield Wednesday have made “good strides” since he arrived at Hillsborough last month.

In the five games Monk has been in charge, the Owls have collected 10 points from a possible 15 to climb to just three points behind leaders West Bromwich.

The latest win saw Massimo Luongo net in a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough.

“I think we have made some good strides and the players are understanding what we are trying to do,” said Monk.

“We have had a really good points return since I have come in and we have to continue that as we look to improve the players in areas that we need to.

“Patience and time is probably not something that should be in my vocabulary but in terms of understanding that is what you need to improve the players,” said the former Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager.

“I’m pleased to have the three points and a clean sheet going into the international break.”

