Garry Monk keen to test Sheffield Wednesday's progress at The Hawthorns

Garry Monk is relishing the chance to test Sheffield Wednesday against “the best team in the league” this weekend.

The Owls travel to Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, knowing the Baggies have lost just once all season.

In contrast, the Owls have been beaten five times in 16 starts, and sit eight points off the summit in eighth place.

But Monk has tasted defeat just twice in the league since arriving at Hillsborough in September, and declared “we don’t fear anyone”.

He said: “There’s no denying they are the best team in the league so far.

“They have huge quality in their squad, their threats are huge, with an array of talent.

“Their manager has come in and done a fantastic job, had a really good start with them.

“Any away game is difficult, they are top of the league, but we look forward to it.

“Judging by the two weeks we have just had together, how hard we have been working, we want to show in this period, it will be a good test for us.

“It will test every part of our physicality, mentality, how far we have come improvement-wise. It’s not just about Saturday, it’s about the next two or three months.

“We don’t fear anyone, we know we are good enough to beat anyone, but we know everything has to fall in place to achieve that. That’s what we are fighting for.”

Fresh from the international break, the Owls now face 10 games over the next six weeks as they look to regain a top-six spot.

“I think it’s a great period, that’s the attitude of the players,” said Monk.

“We can’t wait to get into this period, it’s going to be tough, and there will be a big demand on all of us.

“The mentality of the whole club - the fans, and us - we stick together and come out fighting hard in this period.”