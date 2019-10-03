Garry Monk knows the problem he needs to solve at Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk spotlighted a problem which needs to be solved at Sheffield Wednesday well before he took the Owls job: Inconsistency.

On their day, the Owls are a match for any team in the Championship, but unfortunately those days are not on a regular basis.

Monk highlighted the issue of a lack of consistency - in both performances and results - from the opposition dug-out over the last couple of years.

And since arriving as Owls boss last month, Monk has witnessed that unpredictability at close quarters.

From the impressive way Wednesday thrashed Middlesbrough 4-1 at the Riverside, to slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Hull City just 72 hours later. The gap between the high and lows is simply too big.

Monk believes inconsistency is an issue which has plagued the Owls, since registering back-to-back play-off campaigns.

He said: “I spoke to the players when I first came in, looking from the outside over the last couple of years, coming up against these players - and watching games they have played in - that’s why they haven’t reached certain levels where we all think they should have been.

“A little bit of inconsistency. It’s very difficult in the Championship to maintain the highest levels.

“The physical demands on the players in this league, it’s extremely difficult to do that (be consistent).

“That’s been part of our work, from the mentality point of view, trying to impress that you are not always going to be at your best, but if we can get as close to that as consistently as possible, that’s going to benefit everybody.

“The effort on Tuesday was there, maybe we lacked that bit of quality, added Monk, who will be hoping to collect his first Hillsborough win as Owls boss when Wigan Athletic visit on Saturday.

In Monk’s first two home games, it needed a late Atdhe Nuhiu header to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham, while the Owls lost in the League Cup 2-0 to Everton.

Monk said: “Physically, Wigan are a handful. At set-pieces they are a big danger, they score a lot of goals from set-pieces, probably one of the strongest in the league at that.

“They work really hard, and we need to match that rate, and go above their determination if we want to have a chance of winning the game.

“If we do that, then that’s when we hope our quality can come out on the pitch and put us in a position to win the game.

“We need to make Hillsborough a fortress and take regular points there.

“That crowd behind us, the support we have, once you get it behind us - we saw it at the end of the Fulham game - how loud and ferocious it can be, that’s what we want to try and create, we have to do it all together.”