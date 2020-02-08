Groundhog Day as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday play out fourth successive 1-1 Oakwell draw - but a touch of hope for Reds

A LOCAL BAND entertained both sets of supporters ahead of the kick-off, but the fare on the pitch delivered the same old tune.

These rivals, separated by a short stretch of the A61, conjured their fourth successive 1-1 draw at Oakwell and like the three other meetings, there was not a great to write home about on the quality.



Two sides in need of a lift contrived not to take the initiative with a relieving win. Barnsley showed more pluck as they ended a run of four successive losses. But in their precarious position, draws have limited value.

The selections of both Gerhard Struber and Garry Monk were bold and attack-orientated, with the latter handing a full debut to Alessio Da Cruz, while Josh Windass lined up for the Owls for the first time - with his debut royally rewarded with a first goal for the club, cancelled out by Cauley Woodrow's 12th goal of the season.

Connor Wickham was handed a third Wednesday debut, while the day was also a significant one for rookie Reds winger Elliot Simoes, given his full Championship bow.

With Aapo Halme dropping to the bench, there was pre-match intrigue as to how Barnsley would line up and in the event, they fielded a 4-1-3-2 formation, with captain Alex Mowatt operating in a deep-lying midfield role.

Wednesday, by contrast, operated a 4-2-3-1 system, with Windass in the number ten role behind Wickham.

A low-key start showcased two sides feeling their way and taking time to adapt to new systems set the tone for an occasion that was no classic.

In the event, it was Barnsley who settled the better in a half in which their work-rate, energy and willingness was self-evident.

Sadly, the defensive deficiencies which have pockmarked - and in many cases represented the story of their season also flared up to help hand Wednesday - and Windass - a 16th minute opener.

That said, there was an element of bad luck to the strike, with Luke Thomas's sliding challenge rebounding off Mads Andersen and back off the Barnsley winger - with the loose ball falling obligingly for Windass, whose low finish past Brad Collins was true and unerring.

It represented another mentality test for Barnsley's bruised players, but to by fair, they refused to fell sorry for themselves and were fduly rewarded eight minutes later.

Under no pressure whatsoever, Dawson's clearance was sloppy in the extreme and found its way straight to the feet of Woodrow, with the Owls custodian hopelessly stranded out of goal.

If the Reds wanted the chance to fall to anyone, it was Woodrow and his cool, measured finish into the empty net from distance restored parity and gave Barnsley a welcome lifeline.

Barnsley had the better of it for the rest of the half, with Conor Chaplin seeing a snapshot fly straight at Dawson, who then redeemed himself to make a key save to deny Jacob Brown after he burrowed his way through and looked well placed to find the net against the side who released him at the other end.

At the other end, Barnsley did not have too many alarms with the sole one arriving when home debutant Michael Sollbauer made a key clearance after Wickham got away from Andersen and Clarke Oduor down the hosts' left.

Wednesday were probably more grateful for the interval whistle than Barnsley, whose spirit and endeavour could not be knocked, with those in red jerseys looking a yard quicker to the ball than several of their counterparts in blue and white.

Alert defending from Julian Borner prevented Brown from a clear sight of goal early in the second half following Chaplin's cross with Barnsley continuing to knock on the door.

Brief consternation in the Barnsley box did arrive after Barry Bannan's corner was not cleared with Forestieri's shot blocked, and slowly but surely, Wednesday got a touch more proactive, attacking their sell-out away following, without being overly convincing.

A moment of quality not in keeping with a relatively tame derby then saw Forestieri conjure a touch of magic from his locker with his sublime lofted pass falling at the feet of Da Cruz, but his effort was poor and lacked direction, with the chance wasted.

Polished work at the other end from substitute Callum Styles and Williams carved out a chance for Simoes, but he could not get a clean connection in front of goal and the realisation started to grow that this derby may end up in another stalemate.

A key block from Liam Palmer to thwart Jordan Williams proved timely for Wednesday late on, with Atdhe Nuhiu thrown into the fray for the visitors to test Barnsley's suspect and soft back line.

After Palmer's vital block, Oduor showed excellence at the other end to deny Jacob Murphy as both sides pushed for a winner at the end of a derby that had previously simmered rather than boiled.

Wednesday had the chance to nick at the death, but Borner fired over from Murphy's corner.

Barnsley: Collins; J Williams, Andersen, Sollbauer, Odour, Mowatt, Thomas (Styles 62), Woodrow, Simoes (Schmidt 83); Brown, Chaplin (Bahre 68). Substitutes unused: Walton, Dougall, Ludewig, Halme.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Iorfa, Lees, Borner, Palmer; Bannan, Pelupessy (Lee 66); Da Cruz, Windass, Forestieri (Murphy 71); Wickham (Nuhiu 80). Substitutes unused: Wildsmith, Harris, Hunt, Urhoghdie.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).

Attendance: 17,784 (4,999 Sheffield Wednesday fans).