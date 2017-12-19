Have Your Say - Sheffield Wednesday: Owls proving consistently inconsistent ... and infuriating

WE asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Terry Hibberd, 43, of Ossett gives his take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Terry and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: As things stand, there is one word to sum things up regarding the current Championship season for Sheffield Wednesday – frustrating. From the painful defeat to our near-neighbours in the Steel City derby to the second-half collapse against Norwich City at Carrow Road recently, Wednesday have proved themselves to be consistently inconsistent and it is really irking the supporters to say the least.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: We are still painfully slow across the pitch and predictable when we are in possession. It is definitely our undoing.

Best moment of season: Leeds United at home on October 1. It was the best performance of the season so far and on TV as well, which showed what we are capable of.

Lowest moment of season: It just has to be the Steel City derby defeat to Sheffield United at Hillsborough back on September 24.

Best and worst opposition teams: The best? Bristol City. As for the worst? I will go for Hull City.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: We desperately need a powerful strong midfielder and also require a right winger with pace to add to our squad in the January transfer window.

Predicted finish: 8th.