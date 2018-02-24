Hillsborough reaction: Luhukay happy to take positives from 4-2 defeat

Jos Luhukay thought Sheffield Wednesday did not have luck on their side after they were beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa in a thrilling game.

Sean Clare scored his first goal for the Owls, then Lewis Grabban quickly equalised. Lucas Joao headed the home team back in front before Aston Villa fought back when Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane netted. Robert Snodgrass then converted a late penalty.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis

The game was end-to-end and it was a swift Wednesday counter-attack that was finished with Clare sending a first-time shot into the bottom right corner from Atdhe Nuhiu’s chest-down.

Villa equalised through Grabban, who prodded home from close-range after Joe Wildsmith had made a fantastic double-save to deny John Terry and Scott Hogan.

Joao headed in on the stroke of half-time from a corner before Whelan scored his first Villa goal after a wonderful Snodgrass cross.

Villa stole the three points late on with a half-volley from Hourihane with three minutes remaining and a stoppage-time Snodgrass penalty, after Venancio had fouled the Scot.

Luhukay said: “I think it was a very interesting game. We had a fantastic first half. We made good goals and we had two or three very good chances to come in more comfortable at half-time.

“In the second half, we lost that little bit of control we had in the first half and Aston Villa became stronger in this situation. At 2-2, we could have scored two times to make it 3-2.

“But when I look to what we have done today, we had good chances to come in with a better result at the end.

“It was a very good atmosphere, was a good game and there are goals. Not in a positive way for us at the end, but we can take a lot of positive things from this game.

“We know we must defend better, we know we didn’t have luck on our side today.”

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce said: “I thought it was a very, very good game. I thought we were very, very open in the first half, which we addressed better in the second half. But overall, if you come to Hillsborough and score four times, then you deserve to win.

“When when we arrived at the club, we wanted to instil tenacity because it probably wasn’t there before. To have it and to get it with a group of players who are on the same hymn sheet as the supporters is important.

“For too long now, the supporters haven’t really associated with the team because of what’s happened to the club.

“I believe they’re enjoying watching the team now, there’s association with supporters and the team, which is important.”