How midweek results have affected Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC's promotion hopes

Sheffield Wednesday have been given a 30 per cent chance of winning promotion to the Championship after the latest round of League One fixtures, with Barnsley considered the play-off favourites.

By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST
PROMOTION HOPES: Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran and Herbie Kane of BarnsleyPROMOTION HOPES: Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran and Herbie Kane of Barnsley
PROMOTION HOPES: Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran and Herbie Kane of Barnsley

With just two rounds of matches to play, the automatic promotion spot which looked very likely for the Owls even a few weeks ago has slipped out of their grasp.

The analysts at FiveThirtyEight produce predicted league tables throughout the season, as well as rating the chances of sides going up.

Their super computer simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position. It now gives Plymouth Argyle a 98 per cent chance and although they are second in the table, Ipswich's chances are considered as high as it is possible to be without being certain.

Predicted final table
Position Team Points
1st Plymouth Argyle 99
2nd Ipswich Town 98
3rd Sheffield Wednesday 93
4th Barnsley 89
5th Bolton Wanderers 79
6th Derby County 78
7th Peterborough United 76

And whereas the Owls are thought to hav a 30 per cent chance of going up, fourth-placed Barnsley are rated at 32 per cent, going into the end-of-season competition with more momentum and confidence.

The super-computer predicts Barnsley will face Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals, with Wednesday facing their final-day opponents – Paul Warne's Derby County – home and away again straight afterwards.

Actual table (44 games)
Position Team Points
1st Plymouth Argyle 95
2nd Ipswich Town 94
3rd Sheffield Wednesday 90
4th Barnsley 85
5th Bolton Wanderers 75
6th Derby County 75
7th Peterborough United 73

The Trotters are given a 20 per cent chance of going up, the Rams 16 per cent and Peterborough United just a five per cent chance of making it in and winning promotion to the Championship.

