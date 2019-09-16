Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Dream becomes reality, as Garry Monk makes perfect start in battle of two new managers

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk has spoken of his pride after being afforded a dream start to his Owls’ tenure – at the expense of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Goals in each half from Steven Fletcher and substitute Sam Winnall, who netted his first Wednesday goal in over two years, extended the Owls’ fine sequence at the John Smith’s Stadium – where they are now unbeaten in eight games and have not even conceded a goal.

The visitors were full value for a comfortable 2-0 victory on an occasion when Huddersfield’s sequence without a win extended to 18 matches in all competitions, with new Town chief Danny Cowley admitting that his side lacked energy and belief on a difficult first outing in charge of the club.

Wednesday’s triumph saw them move up to ninth place in the Championship table, with Huddersfield residing in the relegation zone after taking just one point from their opening seven league matches,

On the perfect opening to his time at the Hillsborough helm, Monk, whose first home match in charge is against Fulham on Saturday, said: “To represent Sheffield Wednesday and stand here as the manager in that first game and have that backing behind you and see the attitude that the players showed is something you dream of.

“That is what you dream about when you go to bed last (Saturday) night and it becomes reality.

“You could see that unity and the players were giving everything for that shirt and the fans were responding. We are going to have ups and downs, but that is the key to success.

“It is great when your strikers score goals because it gives them extra confidence. It gives Fletch and Sam extra confidence to go into next week and work hard.

“The goals showed quality and came at the right times. Overall, we never suffered anything too major on our goal and we had the best opportunities in the game.

“All the lads have given me a great attitude and response to what I have asked them to do.

“There is a lot more work to go and a lot of improvement to go. Every day is about that commitment to it.”

Cowley, whose side visit West Brom next Sunday, admits that he is under no illusions about the extent of the task he has taken on at Huddersfield, who have not won a game since February 25 and have lost their last six matches in all competitions.

Calling on his team to show fight with some tough times lying ahead, the ex-Lincoln City chief, handed warm applause from the home faithful ahead of the kick-off, said: “I cannot control what has happened before, but I can control what is happening now.

“I am determined to get everybody focused and when we do that, we will start to see improvements. But it will not be easy.

“We have to stay together and I know what Huddersfield Town is. It is a working-class area and there is determination, resilience and fight.

“They are the qualities that we need going forward. I know some of my players have those qualities, but I also know that they are hurting.

“Sometimes, when you are hurting and being beaten up, it can pass you by. We will try and help them.

“I live my life this way and see the best in people and that is how I work.

“We will try to bring the best out of these people in their work.

“I wish I had a magic wand, but I don’t. Winning is a habit and on the flip side, losing is as well.

“You have two choices in life; you are either a victim or a fighter and we have to fight and understand that some things will go against us in games and we have to be really strong in that moment.

“At the minute, we are affected by the scoreboard, which you understand. But it is our job to prevent that.”

