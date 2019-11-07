Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley and Hull City chief Grant McCann in the running for Championship manager of the month award for October

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley and Hull City counterpart Grant McCann are fighting it out for the SkyBet Championship manager-of-the-month accolade for October - after their side's impressive mid-autumn renaissance.

Cowley has overseen an eye-catching transformation of fortunes at the John Smith's Stadium since arriving at the club in September, with the Terriers currently boasting a seven-match unbeaten sequence stretching back to September 28.

In five fixtures in October, Town won three fixtures - including two against fellow strugglers Stoke City and Barnsley - and drew the other two, while sinking Hull 3-0 on home soil.

Despite that loss for the East Yorkshire outfit, the Tigers are the Championship's form side alongside Huddersfield.

Hull won three games in October, beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and East Midlands duo Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

Also among the nominees for the monthly managerial gong is Birmingham City chief and ex-Leeds United assist Pep Clotet - who Blues' side won three games in October - and Brentford chief Thomas Frank, whose side also triumphed in three matches last month, losing just once.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna and Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner are among the nominees for the SkyBet Championship player of the month for October.

Bacuna scored in three successive matches, including the winner in the 1-0 victory at Stoke on October 1, as Huddersfield won their first game in twenty matches.

Borner, in outstanding form since joining the Owls in the summer, is also vying for the gong, alongside Millwall's ex-Barnsley forward Tom Bradshaw and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - who scored five and six goals respectively last month.

Meanwhile, Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer is among the nominees for the SkyBet League Two manager of the month - alongside Mansfield Town's John Dempster, Cheltenham Town chief Michael Duff and Salford City boss Graham Alexander.

The Bantams picked up nine points from a possible 12 in October.

All the divisional winners will be announced on Friday morning.