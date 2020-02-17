I don’t worry about axe at Sheffield Wednesday – Garry Monk

Garry Monk admits he needs to get results quickly to avoid the axe at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls manager has only been in the job for six months, but a shocking run of just one win in 10 games – the latest defeat a 3-0 loss at home to struggling Reading on Saturday – has seen Wednesday drop from third in the Championship to 12th.

Do I think I can help? Yes. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that. Garry Monk

Having taken just five points from a possible 30 – and failing to even score a goal at Hillsborough in 2020 – the pressure is mounting on Monk to quickly halt the slump.

“The world that we live in, I am experienced enough to know, you have to get results,” said former Middlesbrough and Leeds United manager Monk.

“I have to produce results and I haven’t been producing them in this last 10-game period.

“In this day and age, 10 games is too much, especially in terms of my experience and the way I have been judged before.

“Some get longer, some don’t, and, of course, I understand the situation I am in.

“But I am not going to sit here and cry or worry about that, it’s out of my control.

“I am here to give my all, that’s what I have been doing since day one and will continue to do that.”

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City – another of Monk’s former clubs – but the 40-year-old manager is refusing to panic.

“Do I think I can help? Yes. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that. To get to that bigger change, I need to produce results.”

“I want to help this group of players, I want to help this club to get back to what we know it can be.

“But I have to produce results in order to get that opportunity.”

