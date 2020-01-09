Injured Sheffield Wednesday striker out for two months

Sheffield Wednesday's promotion hopes have been dealt a severe blow after top scorer Steven Fletcher was ruled out for "eight to 10 weeks" due to a knee injury.

The Scotland international has netted a dozen goals for the Owls this season, but has been sidelined after picking up the injury at Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend.

Initial fears were that Fletcher's season could be over, but scans have revealed no serious damage.

The 32-year-old will now start rehab, but will miss a big chunk of the Owls' run-in, starting with Saturday's trip to Championship leaders Leeds United.

Owls boss Garry Monk said: “When you looked at his initial reaction and how he was, it looked like it was very serious.

“He’s had the scan and we thought it looked like it was going to be a very serious one, but he’s come back and structurally his knee is fine.

“He will be out for a significant period in that he’ll be out for roughly about eight to 10 weeks.”

Wednesday sit eighth in the Championship, two points outside the top-six, with 26 games gone.