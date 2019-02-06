Injury-hit Josh Onomah ruled out for another month by Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Onomah is set for a month on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old – on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur – picked up a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute in the Owls’ 1-0 win at Ipswich Town last weekend.

It was the England Under-21 midfielder’s first game since Boxing Day, after missing all of January due to a separate hamstring issue.

“Josh unfortunately strained his hamstring in the last minute of the Ipswich game,” said Owls manager Steve Bruce.

“I would certainly say he will be out for three to four weeks at least.”

“It is a blow for the kid. When you are just over a hamstring injury and you nick the other one, there is nothing worse as a footballer.”

Bruce had Onomah on loan at Aston Villa last season, where he played 37 times, compared to just 12 outings so far for the Owls this campaign. He was in the Villa squad which lost to Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley last May. Bruce added: “Josh is extremely disappointed like we all are. It has been a stop-start season for him. It is a shame as the people of Sheffield have probably not seen the best of him.

“He was terrific for me at Aston Villa last season. He has got all the traits that a young player needs. He is big, strong and quick and can play in a few positions.

“The kid deserves a bit of luck but how often have we seen that in football where you have one injury and you end up getting another one? It is what it is and we have to get on with it,” added Bruce, who revealed striker Sam Winnall rejected a loan move in the January transfer window.

“There were one or two inquiries about Sam but, to be fair to him, he wanted to stay and prove himself to ourselves. That was his response and that is fine by me. I have no problem with that.”