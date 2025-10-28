In 26 years of sports journalism, behind-the-scenes access to football clubs is a very rare privilege, but The Yorkshire Post's visit to Middlewood Road has the added bonus of coming as Sheffield Wednesday are trying to move into a new phase.

It is not so much about the promise of brighter times when a new owner replaces the ever-more penny-pinching Dejphon Chansiri – a happy coincidence with the invitation to ourselves, Radio Sheffield and the Sheffield Star coming before the club went into administration – but the team's switch from "survival" to "improvement" mode.

That began some weeks back when manager Henrik Pedersen was finally able to assemble something resembling a Championship-sized coaching staff after having to make do and mend in the early weeks of a fraught season.

Part of the delay in recruiting coaches Chris Mudd and Pete Shuttleworth, plus goalkeeping specialist Darryl Flahavan, was due to an anorexic budget, part because their employers were reluctant to let them go, and partly Pedersen being so particular. He reckons he had "12 or 14" meetings with Mudd alone.

Pedersen began building a culture and identity from the day he succeeded Danny Rohl in the summer, believing he can lay down principles that can be carried through to the Premier League, where he is determined to one day take the club.

But the extra pairs of hands have been a huge help in another pillar of his work – individual improvement.

That is what strikes you most about Tuesday's training, the first after a physically and emotionally-draining previous week – how far removed it is from the one-size-fits-all approach of days gone by.

For starters, the pitch is not very busy for the morning session.

PRIORITY PLAYER: Bailey Cadamarteri is the focus of individual work this week (Image: Steve Ellis)

Many who played against Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough and Oxford United are in the gym, but those on the pitch work on attacking drills, with Pedersen occasionally stepping in to bark instructions.

As Pierce Charles does gentle ball-work to one side as part of his recovery from shoulder surgery, Svante Ingelsson chips a delightful finish; Jamal Lowe rolls the ball under his studs to score too.

When most head in for a shower Bailey Cadamarteri and Charlie McNeill stay out for individual work. Today’s is left-footed finishes with crosses from behind a mannequin. Wednesday will be another type of finishing, Thursday another still.

By the time they are changed, they can watch video clips of it.

LEG UP: Gabriel Otegbayo, Bailey Cadamarteri and Svante Ingelsson are put through their paces (Image: Steve Ellis)

They are two of this week’s “priority players”. There are usually eight to 10 and they tend to be young, Pedersen explains, but senior figures might be singled out for leadership work. Another experienced character has a session later this week on a very precise technical shortcoming.

Modern players put higher premiums on clubs improving them individually than their predecessors.

"It's been implemented since Muddy came in," explains Cadamarteri when he comes off the pitch. "He's done quite a lot of work with me, Pete as well.

"There's been quite a lot of hold-up play, quite a lot on different types of finishing as well, so hopefully that starts to come out in my game soon."

SHARP FINISH: Svante Ingelsson (Image: Steve Ellis)

As the son of former Everton, Bradford City, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town striker Danny – until recently a youth coach at Sheffield United's nearby base – Cadamarteri has the coaching equivalent of a private tutor too.

"He's likes to give his opinion!" chuckles Bailey. "I do a lot of work with him at home. He watches games back with me. He's the first to say where I can do better and also the first to say when I've done well."

After training and via a meal healthy enough to confuse the palates of journalists fuelled by stadium pies and motorway service station junk, we enter the coaches’ room with its Sheffield Wednesday-branded dartboard – the darts have blue-and-white-striped flights – looking underused next to a coat stand in the corner, but laptops switched on in front of everyone.

One coach is watching Hull City's under-21s ahead of Friday's Development League game, dividing key moments by passages of play.

For first-team games four coaches each watch five opposition games from different perspectives, picking clips for individual players to study.

Finally, Pedersen's office where he scribbles animatedly on a tactics board to explain how he sees the game, his staff and even life. Much of it is quite holistic, explaining how he meditates and giving his "scientific, not spiritual" views on psychology.

ETHOS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen explains his methods to (left to right) Stuart Rayner of The Yorkshire Post, the Sheffield Star's Alex Miller and Andy Giddings of Radio Sheffield (Image: Steve Ellis)

He wants a team that can play the fast, physical football he feels can transfer up and down the pyramid.

Above all he thinks he has a staff he can trust, made up only of people who bring something “extra special”, and peppered with those like, Flahavan, who know the club.