Ipswich Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Latest from Portman Road

The Steve Bruce era kicks off at Portman Road as Sheffield Wednesday face Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Steve Bruce makes his bow in the Wednesday dugout alongside Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, his long-term assistants who had held the reins for the past month along with Lee Bullen.

Rolando Aarons was a substitute after his arrival on loan shortly before the January transfer window slammed shut. But fellow new arrivals Dominic Iorfa and Achraf Lazaar missed out.

There were recalls for Fernando Forestieri and Michael Hector.