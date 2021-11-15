Is a lack of a striker holding Sheffield Wednesday back? Florian Kamberi gives his verdict

Poor finishing was largely to blame in a League One match where the Owls had two-thirds of possession and 22 shots, but only scored once.

Playing well without putting the opposition away was the theme of the recent FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle, which is why the sides replay at Home Park tomorrow. But in between time their ruthlessness brought a 4-0 Football League Trophy win over Harrogate Town, and in the game before Plymouth they beat Sunderland 3-0.

“If you have 20 or 30 shots or crosses you have to score two or three goals minimum,” said Kamberi, who reacted to the save from a Barry Bannan shot to equalise a first-half goal by former Owls academy player Vadaine Oliver.

Sheffield Wednesday's Florian Kamberi tangles with Gillingham's Bailey Akehurst (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“The good thing is we’re not losing, we’re difficult to beat, but that’s not enough, we want to score more goals than the opponent. It’s not enough to play one game well, then you have three games not playing well and dropping points.

“Even when it’s difficult opponents dropping in you have to find the holes to play through.

“It’s easy to say from the outside but when you’re on the pitch everyone wants to win. You also need a bit of luck but as a Sheffield Wednesday player you want to win every game.

“The Sunderland game was from a personal and a team point of view very successful, but it’s not enough to do it in one game, we have to do it consistently.”

Wednesday goalscorer Florian Kamberi gets away from Gillingham's Danny Lloyd (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Wednesday could have done with their top-scorer Lee Gregory but he will have a scan today on the calf injury which kept him out of the game. Jack Hunt was out with a broken hand.