Is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV? How to watch mouth-watering first-round Carabao Cup tie

The Black Cats defeated the Owls over two legs before beating Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley. Now the sides meet again in Cup competition at Hillsborough.

Ahead of the League Cup clash, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it on TV?

MEETING AGAIN: Alex Neil and Darren Moore ahead of last season's League One play-off tie. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the fixture. Coverage begins at 7pm with the action set to kick off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will stream the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Team news

Wednesday manager Darren Moore will assess the effects of the new season to date on his players before picking a team to face Sunderland.

Experienced midfielder Barry Bannan picked up a minor knee problem in Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One win at MK Dons, and he will be among those players checked ahead of kick-off.

Defender Akin Famewo, however, is a bigger doubt after limping off at the weekend with a muscle injury. Striker Lee Gregory is available once again after serving a one-match ban, while Dominic Iorfa, George Byers and Jack Hunt, who also made way at Stadium MK, will be among those hoping for an opportunity.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has no fresh selection problems.

Only defender Niall Huggins is missing as he continues to work his way back from back and heel injuries, although Neil has hinted he will use the depth of his squad.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms will hope for another start after marking his competitive debut with two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 Sky Bet Championship win at Bristol City.