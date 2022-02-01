Darren Moore, who missed Sheffield Wednesday's home game with Morecambe after testing positive for Covid.

Smith led the side in the absence of Moore and Wednesday secured their third successive home victory and extended their unbeaten league sequence at Hillsborough to nine matches thanks to second-half goals from George Byers - who opened the scoring with a superb strike from distance - and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who crowned an impressive performance with a late goal.

Wednesday find themselves in eighth place, four points behind the side occupying the final play-off spot in Oxford United with a game in hand.

In a eight-game February which is top-heavy with home games, it is a decent performance for the Owls to be in.

Smith said: "We were delighted with the win. He’s fine (Moore), he has a bit of a sore throat.

"Hopefully he’s back for the weekend. We’ll stick to the protocols.

"We need that consistency. We’ve spoken about it for a long time. We haven’t had enough back to back wins this season.

"It’s a massive month for us. We have a lot of games coming up.

"It was a massive three points. We wanted to build from Saturday and put a run together.

"We could have killed it off earlier. We had good momentum. We do have to be more clinical and it could have been easier in the second half."

Not for the first time, Wednesday suffered from some injury disruption with recent signing Harlee Dean exiting early on with injury and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass also departing with issues.

Key midfielder Massimo Luongo also missed the game.

On Dean, Smith, who confirmed that Tyreece John-Jules missed out with a slight foot problem, said: "It's too early to assess. He’s OK, gutted, disappointed. It’s too early to assess any of them.

"I’m not a physio. It would be wrong of me to comment on them. Fingers crossed on them.