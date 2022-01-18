January transfer window: Ciaran Brennan signs new deal, but Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out on Danny Batth

The contract commits Brennan's future to the club until June 2024 with the 21-year-old having been rewarded for some encouraging recent displays after being recalled from a loan spell at National League side Notts County.

Sheffield-born Brennan, who has made eight appearances for the Owls this term since returning from Notts in November, said: "I’m really happy, I’ve broken through this season and I want to progress my career with Wednesday.

“The gaffer has told me how well he thinks I have done, he wants me to stay, and I feel I am really developing playing under him and obviously I want that development to continue.

Sheffield Wednesday's Ciaran Brennan. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“I’ve always had a good reception from the fans when I’ve been playing. I’ve received some really nice messages and it was always in my mind to stay with Wednesday, it’s home for me.

"This is the dream place to be so hopefully I can cement myself in the team and have a long career with Wednesday.

“I want to play as many games as I can, get as many minutes as I can, I’ve had a taste for it now and I’ve loved it.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday are reportedly set to lose out to Sunderland in the race to sign experienced Stoke City central defender Danny Batth, 31.

The former Wolves player had a memorable loan spell at Hillsborough in the club's promotion from the third tier in 2011-12.